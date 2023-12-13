Head to Head Review: Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) vs. MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) and Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and Shinsei Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidWestOne Financial Group $244.28 million 1.51 $60.83 million $2.17 10.82 Shinsei Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MidWestOne Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Shinsei Bank.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidWestOne Financial Group 12.81% 8.79% 0.68% Shinsei Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MidWestOne Financial Group and Shinsei Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidWestOne Financial Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Shinsei Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

MidWestOne Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.30%. Given MidWestOne Financial Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MidWestOne Financial Group is more favorable than Shinsei Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.3% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MidWestOne Financial Group beats Shinsei Bank on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts. The company provides commercial, real estate, agricultural, credit card, and consumer loans; and financing arrangements including brokered deposits, term debt, subordinated debt, and equity. In addition, it offers trust and investment services, which includes administering estates, personal trusts, and conservatorships; property and farm management, investment advisory, retail securities brokerage, financial planning, and custodial services; and licensed brokers services including securities trading, financial planning, mutual funds sales, fixed and variable annuities, tax-exempt, and conventional unit trusts. Further, the company provides online and mobile banking, debit cards, automated teller machines, and safe deposit boxes. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.

About Shinsei Bank

Shinsei Bank, Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individual customers, corporations, public-sector entities, and financial institutions in Japan. It offers Yen/foreign currency deposits, and structured deposits; home mortgages; corporate loans, finance for start-up, real estate non-recourse finance, project finance, renewable energy finance, acquisition finance, ship finance, healthcare finance, sustainable finance/impact finance, M&A related finance, and specialty finance; and loan syndication. The company also provides foreign exchange and derivatives, M&A advisory, credit trading, private equity, business succession and change/closure support services, and wealth management, as well as prepaid and credit cards. In addition, it engages in the provision of trust services, leasing related financial products and services, equity related and other capital markets transactions, securities, asset and wealth management, unsecured loans, housing loans, investment trusts, brokerage, life and non-life insurance, consumer finance products and services, credit guarantee services, installment sales finance, credit cards, loan and payment services, and treasury services. The company was formerly known as The Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan, Limited and changed its name to Shinsei Bank, Limited in June 2000. Shinsei Bank, Limited was incorporated in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

