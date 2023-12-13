Headinvest LLC Acquires 1,728 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $25,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.30. 212,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,211,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average is $70.76. The firm has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

