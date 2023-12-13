Headinvest LLC Acquires 91 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 1,414.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,085,000 after buying an additional 3,615,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in KLA by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after buying an additional 715,425 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $205,999,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $561.56. 38,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,077. The company’s 50-day moving average is $509.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $564.49.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

