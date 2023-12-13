Headinvest LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327,755 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 76.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,092,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,807,000 after purchasing an additional 474,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock remained flat at $17.22 during trading on Wednesday. 592,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,023,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

