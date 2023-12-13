Headinvest LLC Buys 825 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,733 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.65.

NIKE Trading Down 0.3 %

NKE stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,335,892. The company has a market cap of $181.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.