Headinvest LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Headinvest LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,154 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $37,295,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $1,392,870,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 21,046 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $292.77. The stock had a trading volume of 258,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,365. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.64. The stock has a market cap of $212.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.