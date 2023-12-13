Headinvest LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Headinvest LLC grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $237.43. The company had a trading volume of 54,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,015. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.11 and a 200-day moving average of $211.62. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $150.86 and a 12 month high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.23.

Read Our Latest Report on ETN

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.