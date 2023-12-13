Headinvest LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Headinvest LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.55. The stock had a trading volume of 414,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,988. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.10. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

