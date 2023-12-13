Headinvest LLC Has $790,000 Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Headinvest LLC reduced its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,542,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 31.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in PACCAR by 20.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,849 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $98.42. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.75.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PCAR

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.