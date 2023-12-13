Headinvest LLC Has $9.19 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Headinvest LLC cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,459 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 2.0% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.78.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $596.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.88. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.62 and a 1 year high of $599.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,940 shares of company stock worth $56,031,416 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

