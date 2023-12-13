Headinvest LLC Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.4% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after buying an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

EMR stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.23. 461,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.72. The company has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

