Headinvest LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Headinvest LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,526,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

