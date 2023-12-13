Headinvest LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $201.39. 51,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,482. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

