Headinvest LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Headinvest LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

DSI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.61. 5,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,411. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $70.41 and a 52-week high of $88.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.89.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

