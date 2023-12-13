Headinvest LLC Reduces Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Headinvest LLC trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $544.83. 14,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,295. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $546.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $510.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,233 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

