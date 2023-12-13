Headinvest LLC Sells 254 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Headinvest LLC cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NEE traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $59.60. The company had a trading volume of 457,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,058,094. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.