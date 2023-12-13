Headinvest LLC Sells 2,974 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Headinvest LLC decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.6% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $194.98. 166,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $195.48.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

