Headinvest LLC Sells 576 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Headinvest LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,350 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 1.4% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.31. The stock had a trading volume of 189,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,616. The company has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $182.15.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

