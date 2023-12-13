Headinvest LLC Sells 6,134 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Headinvest LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.9% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,114,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

IJR stock opened at $100.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

