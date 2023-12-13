Headinvest LLC Sells 625 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Headinvest LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 690,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,165,000 after buying an additional 32,782 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,385,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $224.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

