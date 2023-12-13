Headinvest LLC Sells 780 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Headinvest LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.40. 212,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,454,233. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.01. The company has a market cap of $150.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

