Headinvest LLC Sells 798 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Headinvest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.1% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.12. 86,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,041. The stock has a market cap of $133.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $217.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.60.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

