Headinvest LLC Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Headinvest LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.4% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $158.91. 192,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,112,941. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.57 and a 200-day moving average of $164.43. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

