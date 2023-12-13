Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HCAT. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.29. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.73 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,397,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,356 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,980,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,110,000 after acquiring an additional 818,322 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,941,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,634,000 after acquiring an additional 636,395 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,120,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 519,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 473,323 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

