HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Sets New 52-Week High at $182.43

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $182.43 and last traded at $181.56, with a volume of 71053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.27.

Get HEICO alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HEICO

HEICO Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.04, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.04.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 41.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the second quarter worth $65,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 18.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.