Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.05 Per Share

Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFTGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) per share on Monday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Henderson European Focus Trust’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson European Focus Trust Price Performance

Shares of HEFT stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 170 ($2.13). 105,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 6.48. Henderson European Focus Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 140.72 ($1.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 170.96 ($2.15). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 158.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 159.04. The firm has a market cap of £361.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Henderson European Focus Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT)

