Hess Co. (HES) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Hess has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Hess has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hess to earn $10.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $134.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.16. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hess has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hess will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Hess by 24.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Hess by 14.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

