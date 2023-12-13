HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 100.72% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLVX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.
View Our Latest Research Report on HilleVax
HilleVax Price Performance
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that HilleVax will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at HilleVax
In other news, insider Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $492,000. Corporate insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in HilleVax during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 80.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 9,300.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 80.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 57.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HilleVax Company Profile
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HilleVax
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Oracle’s “weak” results amplifies the outlook for AI accelerators
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 4 reasons why AMD stock will hit a new all-time high in 2024
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Rocket Lab trading under $5, will it ever rocket higher?
Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.