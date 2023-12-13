HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 100.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLVX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get HilleVax alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HilleVax

HilleVax Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $675.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a current ratio of 17.58. HilleVax has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $19.09.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that HilleVax will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HilleVax

In other news, insider Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $492,000. Corporate insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in HilleVax during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 80.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 9,300.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 80.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 57.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HilleVax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.