Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HLMN. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLMN

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

HLMN stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $398.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 590.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter worth $58,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.