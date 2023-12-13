Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.6 %

HON stock opened at $201.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $219.96. The company has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.60.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

