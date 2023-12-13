Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Acquires 16,690 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Boot Barn makes up about 5.4% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.38% of Boot Barn worth $9,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Boot Barn by 57.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 463.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BOOT opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $374.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.44 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

