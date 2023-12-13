Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Invests $1.99 Million in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. Charter Communications makes up approximately 1.1% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.74.

Shares of CHTR opened at $367.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $412.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.21 and a 12 month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

