Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Invests $4.58 Million in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,000. Lithia Motors makes up about 2.6% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP owned 0.05% of Lithia Motors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $261.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $329.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.89.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

