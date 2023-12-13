Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Invests $84,000 in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lovesac by 110.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Lovesac by 32.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lovesac by 230.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Lovesac by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lovesac by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Lovesac Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.31. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Lovesac had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $81,916.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 231,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,287.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

