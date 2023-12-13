Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Purchases 16,058 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,058 shares during the period. Academy Sports and Outdoors accounts for 5.1% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP owned about 0.22% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $9,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $69.02. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $32,662.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

