Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Purchases New Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 199,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,757,000. US Foods accounts for about 4.9% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.08% of US Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,002,000 after buying an additional 167,929 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,055,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,554,000 after buying an additional 2,435,092 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,485,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,472,000 after buying an additional 265,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,136,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,021,000 after buying an additional 380,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of USFD opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.22. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $45.15.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

