Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Purchases Shares of 4,674 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 28.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MAR. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.80.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $216.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.73 and a 200-day moving average of $194.63. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.37 and a 52 week high of $217.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.