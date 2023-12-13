Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Sells 14,486 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,486 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage accounts for approximately 2.2% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,931,180 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.62. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

