Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Sells 57,699 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP lowered its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,699 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group accounts for about 3.0% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZG. JMP Securities raised Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

ZG stock opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -67.79 and a beta of 1.79. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $55.68.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,995.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,995.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $50,135.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,975.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105 in the last 90 days. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

