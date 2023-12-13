Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Takes Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DISH. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DISH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DISH Network from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DISH Network from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on DISH Network from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

DISH Network Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Profile

(Free Report)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.