HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $560.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC

HSBC Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in HSBC by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in HSBC by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in HSBC by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 436,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,889,000 after buying an additional 38,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.88. HSBC has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $42.47.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). HSBC had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $34.11 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HSBC will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

