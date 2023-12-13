Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.97. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $104.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.22). Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Hub Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 37.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

