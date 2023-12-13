Humankind Investments LLC Acquires 4,039 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the quarter. Corteva makes up approximately 0.9% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,084 shares of company stock worth $201,467 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.65.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $65.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

