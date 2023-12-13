Humankind Investments LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 139.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $294.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.63. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $235.81 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.17.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

