Humankind Investments LLC Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Humankind Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 17,790 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.