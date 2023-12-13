Humankind Investments LLC Has $629,000 Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.58.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $139.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.88.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.