Humankind Investments LLC Purchases 632 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 1.0% of Humankind Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $359.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $373.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.09. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

