Humankind Investments LLC Sells 8,695 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Humankind Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 0.5% of Humankind Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 26,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.79. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.36. The stock has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

