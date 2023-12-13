IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Head-To-Head Survey

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IAC and Nextdoor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC $4.55 billion 0.86 -$1.17 billion ($1.24) -39.32 Nextdoor $212.76 million 3.12 -$137.92 million ($0.37) -4.66

Nextdoor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IAC. IAC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nextdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

85.6% of IAC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Nextdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of IAC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.6% of Nextdoor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for IAC and Nextdoor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC 0 1 11 0 2.92 Nextdoor 0 5 0 0 2.00

IAC presently has a consensus price target of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.97%. Nextdoor has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 59.42%. Given IAC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe IAC is more favorable than Nextdoor.

Volatility & Risk

IAC has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdoor has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IAC and Nextdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC -1.39% -3.46% -2.22% Nextdoor -65.11% -23.80% -20.47%

Summary

IAC beats Nextdoor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAC

IAC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC/InterActiveCorp. IAC Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

