Idaho Trust Bank Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2023

Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.53.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

